In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Piercy finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Scott Piercy's his second shot went 34 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Piercy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

Piercy missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Piercy's 77 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.