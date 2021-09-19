  • Scott Piercy rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Fortinet Championship

  • In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Fortinet Championship, where Phil Mickelson nearly matched his tournament record 6-straight birdies, with an impressive 5-consecutive, Mito Pereira continued his hot play with an eagle hole-out from under a tree and Scott Piercy got the Napa crowd pumped with a walk-off eagle chip-in.
    The Takeaway

    Phil’s 5-straight birdies, Pereira’s eagle bucket and Piercy’s walk-off

    In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Fortinet Championship, where Phil Mickelson nearly matched his tournament record 6-straight birdies, with an impressive 5-consecutive, Mito Pereira continued his hot play with an eagle hole-out from under a tree and Scott Piercy got the Napa crowd pumped with a walk-off eagle chip-in.