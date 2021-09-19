-
-
Scott Gutschewski rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Scott Gutschewski hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gutschewski finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Scott Gutschewski got to the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt to save par. This put Scott Gutschewski at even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Gutschewski got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
-
-