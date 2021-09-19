-
Sam Ryder shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Ryder had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Ryder chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Ryder's 86 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Ryder's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.
