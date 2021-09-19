-
Sahith Theegala shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 47th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 17 under; Marc Leishman and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Jim Knous and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 14 under.
Theegala got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Theegala had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Theegala to 3 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Theegala's 79 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 over for the round.
