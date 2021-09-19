-
Ryan Armour finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Ryan Armour hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Si Woo Kim, Talor Gooch, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Armour's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Armour got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Armour chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Armour's 79 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
