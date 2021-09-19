-
Russell Knox shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Russell Knox makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Russell Knox hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.
