Quade Cummins putts well in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Quade Cummins hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cummins finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Quade Cummins had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Quade Cummins to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cummins reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cummins to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cummins reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Cummins at 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cummins reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cummins to 4 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Cummins had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cummins to 1 under for the round.
Cummins got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cummins to even for the round.
Cummins hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 571-yard par-5 16th. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.
