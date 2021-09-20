-
Phil Mickelson shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
The Takeaway
Phil’s 5-straight birdies, Pereira’s eagle bucket and Piercy’s walk-off
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Fortinet Championship, where Phil Mickelson nearly matched his tournament record 6-straight birdies, with an impressive 5-consecutive, Mito Pereira continued his hot play with an eagle hole-out from under a tree and Scott Piercy got the Napa crowd pumped with a walk-off eagle chip-in.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Phil Mickelson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day tied for 36th at 7 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Mickelson's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Mickelson hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Mickelson to even-par for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Mickelson's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Mickelson's tee shot went 150 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 3 over for the round.
