Peter Uihlein putts well in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Uihlein hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Uihlein finished his round tied for 45th at 5 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Peter Uihlein had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Peter Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Uihlein hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Uihlein's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Uihlein to 6 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 4 under for the round.
After a 348 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 5 under for the round.
