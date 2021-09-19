-
Peter Malnati shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Peter Malnati hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 17th at 10 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, and Marc Leishman are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Malnati's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
Malnati his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Malnati's 70 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
Malnati hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 571-yard par-5 16th. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.
