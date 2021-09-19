-
Paul Barjon putts well in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Barjon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his round tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, Andrew Putnam, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Austin Cook, Marc Leishman, and C.T. Pan are tied for 9th at 11 under.
After a 327 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Paul Barjon chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 under for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Barjon hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
At the 557-yard ninth hole par-5, Barjon hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Barjon to even for the day.
Barjon missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Barjon had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
