Patton Kizzire shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 28th at 9 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 third, Kizzire's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
