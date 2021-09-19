-
Patrick Rodgers posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Rodgers finished his round tied for 7th at 13 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 16 under; Marc Leishman and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Jim Knous, C.T. Pan, and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a 332 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Patrick Rodgers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.
