Nick Watney shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Nick Watney hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 29th at 8 under; Marc Leishman and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Troy Merritt, Max Homa, and Austin Cook are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Watney's 98 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Watney's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watney had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Watney's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.
After a 353 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Watney chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
