Nick Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Taylor's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at even for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 157 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Taylor at 2 under for the round.
