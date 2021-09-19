-
-
Nick Hardy finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Swing tracers from every rookie at Fortinet Championship
Check out these swing tracers from the 26 rookies in the field for the 2021 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Nick Hardy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his round tied for 37th at 7 under; Marc Leishman, Maverick McNealy, and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jim Knous is in 4th at 14 under; and Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Talor Gooch, Hideki Matsuyama, C.T. Pan, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 13 under.
Hardy got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.
-
-