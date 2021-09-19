-
Nate Lashley rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lashley finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Nate Lashley's his second shot went 37 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 364 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.
On his second stroke on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Lashley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Lashley's 82 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
