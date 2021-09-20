-
Mito Pereira putts well in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mito Pereira chips it close from rough to finish with birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Mito Pereira hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his day in 3rd at 16 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; and Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Mito Pereira had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Pereira's 77 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
Pereira hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 571-yard par-5 16th. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
