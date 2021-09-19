Michael Thompson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 68th at even par; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a 200 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Thompson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 3 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 5 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Thompson chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.