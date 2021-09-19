-
Michael Gligic finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Michael Gligic hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round in 67th at 1 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Gligic's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Gligic's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gligic his second shot went 31 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 51-foot putt for eagle. This put Gligic at 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.
