-
-
Max Homa shoots 7-under 65 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Max Homa curves in 18-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Max Homa makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Max Homa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Homa's 91 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Homa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 7 under for the round.
-
-