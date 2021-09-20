-
Maverick McNealy putts well in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Maverick McNealy works downhill slope, makes birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day in 2nd at 18 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
McNealy got a double bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt for eagle. This put McNealy at 4 under for the round.
