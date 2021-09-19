-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 48th at 4 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, NeSmith hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, NeSmith's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
