Matt Kuchar shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 37th at 7 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 16 under; Marc Leishman and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Jim Knous, C.T. Pan, and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kuchar's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kuchar to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kuchar's 93 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kuchar hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
