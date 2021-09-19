-
Mark Hubbard shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
Round Recaps
Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 13th at 11 under; Marc Leishman and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hideki Matsuyama, Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Max Homa, Austin Cook, Will Zalatoris, and C.T. Pan are tied for 8th at 12 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hubbard had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hubbard's 100 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
