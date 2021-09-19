  • Strong putting brings Marc Leishman a 7-under 65 in round four of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Marc Leishman makes birdie on No. 9 at Fortinet Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.