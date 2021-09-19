Marc Leishman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his round in 2nd at 15 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 17 under; and Scott Stallings, Max Homa, and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Marc Leishman had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Leishman's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Leishman's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 5 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Leishman hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Leishman had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 7 under for the round.