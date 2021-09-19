In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, List's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, List's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, List's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, List's tee shot went 145 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, List had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.

List got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to even for the round.

List hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 18th. This moved List to 1 under for the round.