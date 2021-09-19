-
Lanto Griffin shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Si Woo Kim, Talor Gooch, Austin Cook, and Marc Leishman are tied for 8th at 11 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Griffin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Griffin's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Griffin's 113 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a 229 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Griffin's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
