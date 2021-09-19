-
Kevin Tway shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Tway's shot from rough to 18 inches and birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Kevin Tway hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 30th at 8 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 17 under; Marc Leishman and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Jim Knous and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Tway reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Tway had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Tway's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.
