Justin Suh putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 final round in the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Justin Suh hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suh finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Marc Leishman and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jim Knous is in 3rd at 14 under; and Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Hideki Matsuyama, C.T. Pan, and Mito Pereira are tied for 4th at 13 under.
Justin Suh got a double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Justin Suh to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Suh hit an approach shot from 185 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Suh to 3 over for the round.
