Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
September 19, 2021
Highlights
Joseph Bramlett's 14-foot birdie on No. 14 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 41st at 6 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Stallings, Talor Gooch, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even-par for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Bramlett's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 22 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Bramlett hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 571-yard par-5 16th. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
