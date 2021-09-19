-
John Augenstein putts well in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
John Augenstein sinks birdie on No. 18 at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, John Augenstein makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
John Augenstein hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Augenstein finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, John Augenstein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved John Augenstein to 1 under for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Augenstein hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to 2 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Augenstein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Augenstein to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Augenstein had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Augenstein to 2 under for the round.
