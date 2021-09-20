-
Jim Knous shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jim Knous gets up-and-down to yield birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Jim Knous makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Jim Knous hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
Knous tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Knous to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Knous chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Knous to even for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Knous chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 over for the round.
