Jim Herman rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Herman makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Jim Herman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Herman finished his round tied for 42nd at 6 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Austin Cook, Marc Leishman, Beau Hossler, Troy Merritt, Max Homa, and Talor Gooch are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Jim Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jim Herman to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
