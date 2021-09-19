-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Jason Dufner hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 42nd at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hideki Matsuyama, Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Max Homa, Austin Cook, Will Zalatoris, and C.T. Pan are tied for 8th at 12 under.
At the 436-yard par-4 first, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Dufner's 82 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
