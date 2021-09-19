-
Hideki Matsuyama delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama sinks 16-footer for birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 3rd at 13 under with Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Jim Knous; Marc Leishman and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Max Homa, Austin Cook, Will Zalatoris, and C.T. Pan are tied for 8th at 12 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hideki Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Matsuyama's 125 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Matsuyama had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Matsuyama chipped in his third shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.
