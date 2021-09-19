  • Hideki Matsuyama delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama sinks 16-footer for birdie at Fortinet Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.