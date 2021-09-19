-
Harold Varner III comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Varner III finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Harold Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harold Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Varner III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
