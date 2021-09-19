-
Greyson Sigg shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Greyson Sigg hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Sigg's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Sigg hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Sigg had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Sigg suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sigg at 1 under for the round.
Sigg hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 571-yard par-5 16th. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
