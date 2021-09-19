-
Dylan Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wu finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Marc Leishman and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Troy Merritt, Max Homa, and Austin Cook are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Wu had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Wu's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Wu's tee shot went 177 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
