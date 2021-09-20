-
Dawie van der Walt finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Dawie van der Walt makes birdie on No. 14 at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Dawie van der Walt makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, van der Walt's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 3 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, van der Walt's 79 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, van der Walt had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.
