-
-
David Skinns shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Swing tracers from every rookie at Fortinet Championship
Check out these swing tracers from the 26 rookies in the field for the 2021 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, David Skinns hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Skinns finished his round in 68th at even par; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Skinns's 81 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
Skinns got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Skinns's tee shot was a drop and his approach went 60 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.
-
-