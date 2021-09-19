-
David Lipsky shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 20th at 10 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 17 under; Marc Leishman is in 2nd at 15 under; and Scott Stallings, Max Homa, and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Lipsky's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Lipsky had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
