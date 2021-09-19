-
-
Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Chez Reavie curls in 18-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 25th at 9 under; Marc Leishman and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Austin Cook, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
Reavie got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Reavie reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Reavie at 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
-
-