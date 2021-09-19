-
Chase Seiffert putts well in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Chase Seiffert hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Chase Seiffert's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Seiffert hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Seiffert had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Seiffert got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Seiffert chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.
