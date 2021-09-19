-
Charley Hoffman shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
September 19, 2021
Highlights
Charley Hoffman makes 17-foot birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Charley Hoffman makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
At the 538-yard fifth hole par-5, Hoffman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the day.
On the par-4 sixth, Hoffman's 83 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoffman had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
