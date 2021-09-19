-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Tringale makes birdie on No. 13 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Tringale makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 20th at 10 under; Marc Leishman and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Hideki Matsuyama, Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Max Homa, Austin Cook, Will Zalatoris, and C.T. Pan are tied for 8th at 12 under.
At the 436-yard par-4 first, Tringale reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Tringale at 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Tringale's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Tringale hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
Tringale had a fantastic chip-in on the 182-yard par-3 11th. His tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
-
-