-
-
Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Cameron Percy makes birdie on No. 12 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Percy makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Cameron Percy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Percy's 161 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Percy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Percy hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 ninth. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
Percy got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Percy to even-par for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Percy to 2 over for the round.
-
-