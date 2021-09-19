In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, C.T. Pan hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Pan hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Pan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Pan's 79 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Pan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Pan had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Pan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Pan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Pan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.