Bronson Burgoon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 15th at 11 under; Marc Leishman, Maverick McNealy, and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 15 under; Jim Knous is in 4th at 14 under; and Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Talor Gooch, Hideki Matsuyama, C.T. Pan, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Burgoon had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Burgoon's 139 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

Burgoon hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

Burgoon his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Burgoon had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.