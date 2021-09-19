  • Bronson Burgoon shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Bronson Burgoon makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Bronson Burgoon makes birdie on No. 17 at Fortinet Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Bronson Burgoon makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.