Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 14th at 10 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Austin Cook, Marc Leishman, Beau Hossler, Troy Merritt, Max Homa, and Talor Gooch are tied for 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Todd had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Todd's 99 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Todd hit his 107 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Todd had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Todd suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at 3 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Todd chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 5 under for the round.